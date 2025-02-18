Six power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught six power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to official sources,the task force teams raided various areas and caught six accused -- Jawad Amjad,Khizar Hayyat,Muhammad Ashraf,Gulzar Ahmad,Jamal Deen and Riaz Hussain,involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

On a report of the Fesco, police registered cases against pilferers.