Six Power Pilferers Booked In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:41 PM

Six power pilferers booked in Faisalabad

The police have registered cases against six power pilferers during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) The police have registered cases against six power pilferers during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday, FESCO teams checked electricity connections and found Kaneez Fatima, Maqbool Hussain, Maratab Gill, Muhammad Imran, Ashfaq and Shamshad Khan in power pilferer.

Police on the report of FESCO team, registered separate casesagainst the power pilferers.

