Open Menu

Six Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Six power pilferers booked in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught six power

pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Monday.

According to official sources, task force teams raided at various areas of the district

and caught six accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 262,551 on pilferers.

On a report of the Fesco, police also registered cases against pilferers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine From

Recent Stories

It is hoped that the newly elected government will ..

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

2 days ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

2 days ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

2 days ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

2 days ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 days ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan