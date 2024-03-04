Six power pilferers booked in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught six power

pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Monday.

According to official sources, task force teams raided at various areas of the district

and caught six accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 262,551 on pilferers.

On a report of the Fesco, police also registered cases against pilferers.