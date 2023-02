Six power pilferers busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), circle office Sargodha, during its ongoing crackdown, nabbed six power pilferers.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Bhagtanwala Division No.

2, Muhammad Jameel Qadri on Thursday arrested six electricity thieves including Liaqat Ali,Sana ullah ,Riasat Ali,Muhammad Liaqat Khan,Bashir Ahmed and Kaleem ullah and imposed fines to them over violation.

Separate cases were registered in Kotmomin and Bhagtanwala police stations.