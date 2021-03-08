Six power pilferers held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Sialkot police arrested six persons for stealing electricity from the main transmission lines and meters.

According to spokesperson here on Monday,Sub Division Officer (SDO) GEPCO along with team and police personnel conducted raid at different areas of Sialkot district and caught six pilferers-- Sajjid, Tahir, Shehzad, Shan, Tahir and Saghir red handed.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

app/ir