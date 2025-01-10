Open Menu

Six Power Pilferers Held

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Six power pilferers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught six power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown,here on Friday.

According to official sources,a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught six accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Rafaqat,Riasat, Sadaqat and others.

Police registered cases against them.

