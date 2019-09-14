Six power pilferers held in Faisalabad

The police have held six persons on the charge of power pilferage in different parts of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The police have held six persons on the charge of power pilferage in different parts of the district.

Police said Saturday that FESCO teams conducted surprise checking in various parts of the city and detected electricity pilferage at six points including the residences of Malik Talha at Mohallah Khalida Abad, Javaid at chak No.

70-JB, Younus at chak No.73-JB, Umar Saleem at chak No.83-JB, Ashiq Ali at chak No.84-JB and Naveed at Pensara.

Police started investigation by registering separate cases against the accused.