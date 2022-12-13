Six power pilferers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO),Circle office Sargodha on Tuesday during the ongoing crack down nabbed six power pilferers across the district.

A spokesperson said here on Tuesday that in line with special directives of Superintendent Engineer (S.E),circle office Sargodha ,special task team nabbed six power pilferers who were stealing electricity through main wires,meter tampering etc.