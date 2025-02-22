Open Menu

Six Power Thieves Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Six power thieves held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught six power pilferers during

an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday.

According to official sources, a task force raided various areas of the district and caught six accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. The accused were identified as Sbtain, Sohail, Sadaqat and others. The police have registered cases against them.

