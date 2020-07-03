Six private clinics sealed over violation of HCC rules, corona SOPs

Abbottabad District Administration and Healthcare Commission (HCC) Friday inspected private clinics in different villages of the Havelian Tehsil and sealed six clinics over violation of SOPs issued by the provincial government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Abbottabad District Administration and Healthcare Commission (HCC) Friday inspected private clinics in different villages of the Havelian Tehsil and sealed six clinics over violation of SOPs issued by the provincial government.

On the special directives of Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah, the Additional Assistant Commissioner and Healthcare Commission regularly inspecting clinics in remote areas across the district.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Akasha Karan said that it was the responsibility of the district administration to ensure better healthcare facilities to the citizens.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Akasha Karan accompanied by Inspector Healthcare Commissioner Nusrat Hussain visited different remote villages of the Havelian Tehsil and inspected various clinics and sealed on the violation of Healthcare Commission HCC rules and SOPs to contain further spread of coronavirus.

District Administration and Healthcare Commission (HCC) inspected private clinics in Bakot and Beirut and notices were issued to two clinics and sealed three others.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal accompanied by Inspector Healthcare Commission inspected 12 different clinics, Operation Theater (OT) of 02 clinics. The clinics were sealed due to non-registration and unqualified staff while three clinics were issued notices over violation of Healthcare Commission Act 2015 and SOPs for protection from coronavirus.