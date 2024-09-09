Open Menu

Six Private Members’ Bills Tabled In Senate

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 11:42 PM

The Senate on Monday witnessed laying of six private members’ bills amid ruckus of the opposition benches demanding points of order disturbing the House proceedings as per the agenda

The Senate on Monday witnessed laying of six private members' bills amid ruckus of the opposition benches demanding points of order disturbing the House proceedings as per the agenda.

Presiding Officer Sherry Rehman allowed three members each from the Opposition and Treasury benches to table the private members bills in the House. All the bills were referred to the committees concerned for further deliberations.

The bills moved included the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Federal Supervision of Curricula, Text-books and Maintenance of Standards of the education (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2024.

The opposition members created a hullabaloo in the House seeking permission to speak on points of order which was declined by the Chair.

The Presiding Officer also referred the matter of an article published in a national daily allegedly violating the privilege of parliamentarians, to the Committee on Rules of Procedures and Privileges.

Senator Saadia Abbasi of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on a point of order protested that the article titled "The Stealth Cost of Legislature" had violated the privilege of the members of the National Assembly and Senate.

She said that it was claimed in the article that each parliamentarian was withdrawing over one million rupees on account of perks and privileges along with salary allowances, but were not providing a concrete policy discourse and legislation.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui urged the Chair to refer the matter the committee concerned.

Senator Sherry Rehman also welcomed former Balochistan Governor Zahoor Agha in the Visitors Gallery.

