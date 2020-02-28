UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Proclaimed Offender Arrested In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:49 PM

Six proclaimed offender arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Friday that on the direction of DPO Amara Ather police teams of Cantonment, Jhal Chakian, Satellite Town and Midh Ranjha police stations have started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting six proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Aqil s/o Safdar, Naveed Zafar s/o Asghar, Khurram s/o Riasat, Khawar Munir s/o Munir Ahmad, Muhammad Azmat s/o Muharram and Ejaz Ahmad s/o Riaz.

The proclaimed Offenders were wanted in dozen of cases of robberies, theft and attempt of murder.

Related Topics

Murder Police From Muharram

Recent Stories

Stand Out from the Crowd with the HUAWEI Y7p - The ..

12 minutes ago

Capital district administration issues new advisor ..

9 minutes ago

NIH fully equipped to deal with coronavirus affect ..

9 minutes ago

Construction sector supporting 32 allied industrie ..

9 minutes ago

Body of abducted child recovered from neighbor's b ..

9 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif telephones Ahsan Iqbal, congratulates ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.