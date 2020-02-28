Six proclaimed offender arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Friday that on the direction of DPO Amara Ather police teams of Cantonment, Jhal Chakian, Satellite Town and Midh Ranjha police stations have started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting six proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Aqil s/o Safdar, Naveed Zafar s/o Asghar, Khurram s/o Riasat, Khawar Munir s/o Munir Ahmad, Muhammad Azmat s/o Muharram and Ejaz Ahmad s/o Riaz.

The proclaimed Offenders were wanted in dozen of cases of robberies, theft and attempt of murder.