Six Proclaimed Offenders Among 11 Suspects Arrested In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:06 PM

Under the supervision of District Police Officer Bahawalpur, police launched operation against criminals and arrested 11 suspects including six proclaimed offenders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Under the supervision of District Police Officer Bahawalpur, police launched operation against criminals and arrested 11 suspects including six proclaimed offenders.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf himself monitored the police operation. Abbasnagar police arrested a proclaimed offender of catergory "B" identified as Muhammad Ramazan who was wanted in theft and kidnapping cases. The police also took four other suspects into custody. A repeater weapon and six cartridges were also recovered from the possession of a suspect.

Noshahra police arrested two accused recognized as Ubaid and Gulzar and seized 35 liters of liquor from their possession. Cantt police apprehended drug pusher identified as Bilal and seized 1500 grams of hashish from his possession.

Chani Goth police arrested a suspect recognized as Zulfiqar and recovered 150 grams of hashish from his possession. Khairpur Tamewali police arrested a suspect and recovered a pistol from his possession.

The police have lodged cases against the suspects. Further probe was underway.

