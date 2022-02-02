Six proclaimed offenders arrested during raid

Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases during crackdown, informed police spokesman

Ganjmandi police arrested four wanted criminals including Pervez Akhtar, Amir Mehmood, Ishtiaq Mehmood and Ashfaq Mehmood involved in fraud case.

The accused were wanted to police from 2021.

Similarly, Civil Lines police arrested Ehtesham alias Shamo, wanted in a rape case since 2021. While Saddar Wah police arrested Arbaaz involved in a case of threatening a man to kill.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams, saying, the strict action must be taken against such criminals without any discrimination.