Six profiteers arrested, 13 shops sealed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The city district administration taking action against profiteers have imposed fine and sealed various shops besides arresting six shopkeepers here on Friday at the outskirts of metropolis.

The administration official said action was taken against profiteers in city, Matani and its adjacent areas and registered cases against the accused.

He said 13 shops were sealed for charging excessive rates of essential commodities andfines of Rs 117000 were imposed on profiteers in different parts of the area fine of Rs. 195000 and Rs. 92500 was imposed in the area of Matani and city respectively.

Strict warning was also issued to the shopkeepers to restrain from over charging, he said.