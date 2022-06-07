Six profiteers arrested

KASUR, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration arrested six profiteers and imposed fine amounting to Rs 62,000 on 39 shopkeepers on overcharging during the past 24 hours.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates of the district inspected 201 shops in various markets and found 39 violations.They imposed Rs 62,000 fine on them and ordered registration of cases against six shopkeepers.