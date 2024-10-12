Six Profiteers Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Six shopkeepers were arrested for profiteering here on Saturday.
According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points including New Satellite Town, Lahore Road, Quenchi Morr, Noori Gate and arrested six shopkeepers including Bashir, Ejaz, Naveed, Dost Muhammad, Ashfaq and Sajid for overcharging. They were also fined heavily.
