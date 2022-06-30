UrduPoint.com

Six Profiteers Arrested, 81 Fined

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Six profiteers arrested, 81 fined

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration arrested six persons accused of profiteering and imposed fine of Rs 41,500 on 81 shopkeepers for overcharging during the last day.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Thursday that price control magistrates of the district inspected 506 shops in various markets and found 81 violations.

They imposed Rs 41,500 fine on them and arrested six profiteers.

The team issued warnings to 71 shopkeepers, and ordered registration of case against six shopkeepers,the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers f ..

PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers for 2022-23

14 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Bat ..

Vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Battery Launching Soon in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Me ..

Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Met Office of urban flooding in ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid ..

Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid cases since March

3 hours ago
 Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: ..

Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: PM

3 hours ago
 PTI conspired against him to become Punjab CM: Qur ..

PTI conspired against him to become Punjab CM: Qureshi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.