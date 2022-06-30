Six profiteers arrested, 81 fined

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration arrested six persons accused of profiteering and imposed fine of Rs 41,500 on 81 shopkeepers for overcharging during the last day.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Thursday that price control magistrates of the district inspected 506 shops in various markets and found 81 violations.

They imposed Rs 41,500 fine on them and arrested six profiteers.

The team issued warnings to 71 shopkeepers, and ordered registration of case against six shopkeepers,the spokesperson added.