UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Profiteers Arrested As Deputy Commissioner Inspects Shops

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:12 PM

Six profiteers arrested as Deputy commissioner inspects shops

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sirazi on Tuesday inspected different shops across the district and arrested six shopkeepers on charges of profiteering

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sirazi on Tuesday inspected different shops across the district and arrested six shopkeepers on charges of profiteering.

Accompanying AC Kabirwala Hafiz Mudassir, DC visited markets in Kabirwala, and Makhdoompur Pahoraan including Kabirwala city, Chopar Hatta, Sarai Sadhu, Pul Bagar, Qatalpur, Haveli Pul, Makhdoompur Pahoraan and others.

During inspection of fruit and vegetables shops and groceries, DC held six shopkeepers for profiteering.

He instructed shopkeepers to display price list prominently and sell commodities at the fixed price.

He asked price control magistrates to take strict action against violators adding that they have been given free hand to ensure price stability.

He advised people to buy commodities only at government price and contact officials in case of noticing any violation.

Related Topics

Buy Price Kabirwala Market Government

Recent Stories

Rupee loses value against US dollar by Rs.1.18

36 seconds ago

Tax collection is likely to go down this year: IMF

17 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat urges fight for selflessness

29 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi calls for establishment of ‘Ka ..

30 minutes ago

1,088 licences issued to conduct activities using ..

30 minutes ago

Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh at Great Risk Due ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.