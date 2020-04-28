Six profiteers arrested as Deputy commissioner inspects shops

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sirazi on Tuesday inspected different shops across the district and arrested six shopkeepers on charges of profiteering

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sirazi on Tuesday inspected different shops across the district and arrested six shopkeepers on charges of profiteering.

Accompanying AC Kabirwala Hafiz Mudassir, DC visited markets in Kabirwala, and Makhdoompur Pahoraan including Kabirwala city, Chopar Hatta, Sarai Sadhu, Pul Bagar, Qatalpur, Haveli Pul, Makhdoompur Pahoraan and others.

During inspection of fruit and vegetables shops and groceries, DC held six shopkeepers for profiteering.

He instructed shopkeepers to display price list prominently and sell commodities at the fixed price.

He asked price control magistrates to take strict action against violators adding that they have been given free hand to ensure price stability.

He advised people to buy commodities only at government price and contact officials in case of noticing any violation.