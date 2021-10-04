Six profiteers arrested, ten others booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates arrested six shopkeepers for selling daily usage commodities on high rates during a crackdown launched across the district here on Monday.

In line with special directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the price control magistrates Khawaja Umair Mahmood and Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against the shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates.

The officers visited different markets and checked price lists at dozens of shops.

The officers found 16 shopkeepers selling commodities on high rates and arrested six of them while first information reports (FIRs) were also got registered against ten.

In a statement issued here.

DC Amir Karim Khan said that commission mafia would be treated with iron hands and strict action would be taken against the profiteers. He said that the price control magistrates of the district have been given all powers to control artificial price hike in order to facilitate masses.

He urged masses to visit wholesale points of the district established by the district administration to get good quality products at reasonable prices.