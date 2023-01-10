UrduPoint.com

Six Profiteers Arrested, Two Booked During Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Six profiteers arrested, two booked during last week

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has arrested six shopkeepers and registered FIRs against two others over profiteering during the ongoing crackdown against overcharging across the district in the last week.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the price control magistrates on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Iftekhar Sherazi directed the officers concerned to speed up action against profiteers. He said that no one would be allowed to charge extra prices from the citizens on commodities, adding that strict action was being taken against them.

He assured that the people involved in artificial inflation would be dealt with an iron hand.

Sherazi directed price control magistrates to visit rural areas and keep a vigil on flour and fertilizer prices. He also directed them to check the weight and rate of breed at hotels and other places in the district.

The deputy commissioner was briefed in the meeting that a fine of Rs 446,000 had been imposed on 109 shopkeepers over profiteering, whereas 45 shopkeepers were issued a warning for not displaying price lists at prominent places in their shops. He was also informed that six shopkeepers had been arrested while two others were booked over profiteering and hoarding.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Price From Weight Flour

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of att ..

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of attacking Taliban-govt as "irresp ..

12 minutes ago
 "Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," say ..

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," says Atta Tarar

24 minutes ago
 Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

2 hours ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.