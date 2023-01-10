Six profiteers arrested, two booked during last week

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has arrested six shopkeepers and registered FIRs against two others over profiteering during the ongoing crackdown against overcharging across the district in the last week.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the price control magistrates on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Iftekhar Sherazi directed the officers concerned to speed up action against profiteers. He said that no one would be allowed to charge extra prices from the citizens on commodities, adding that strict action was being taken against them.

He assured that the people involved in artificial inflation would be dealt with an iron hand.

Sherazi directed price control magistrates to visit rural areas and keep a vigil on flour and fertilizer prices. He also directed them to check the weight and rate of breed at hotels and other places in the district.

The deputy commissioner was briefed in the meeting that a fine of Rs 446,000 had been imposed on 109 shopkeepers over profiteering, whereas 45 shopkeepers were issued a warning for not displaying price lists at prominent places in their shops. He was also informed that six shopkeepers had been arrested while two others were booked over profiteering and hoarding.