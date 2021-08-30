Six profiteers arrested, two fined

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration has arrested six shopkeepers and imposed fine on two others for selling commodities at high rates during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

The Assistant Commissioner Umer Farooq visited different markets of the city to check prices of the commodities and found eight shopkeepers involved in selling commodities at high rates.

The officer along with the police arrested six of them and got registered FIRs against them while fine was imposed on two others.

The assistant commissioner issued warning to various other shopkeepers and said that strict action would be taken on violations.