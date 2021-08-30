UrduPoint.com

Six Profiteers Arrested, Two Fined

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Six profiteers arrested, two fined

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration has arrested six shopkeepers and imposed fine on two others for selling commodities at high rates during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

The Assistant Commissioner Umer Farooq visited different markets of the city to check prices of the commodities and found eight shopkeepers involved in selling commodities at high rates.

The officer along with the police arrested six of them and got registered FIRs against them while fine was imposed on two others.

The assistant commissioner issued warning to various other shopkeepers and said that strict action would be taken on violations.

Related Topics

Police Fine Market

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

16 minutes ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

51 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

1 hour ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.