Six profiteers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration arrested six shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city on Friday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including Khushab Road, Khayyam Chowk, Noori Gate, Karkhana Bazaar Road and arrested six profiteers-Sarfraz,Muhammad Shahzad,Mashkoor Ahmad,Muhammad Sher,Ghulam Raza and Muhammad Shakeel.

The team got registered cases against them and imposed fines as well.