Six profiteers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Six shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Sillanwali road, Lahore road, Quenchi morr,Noori gate and got arrested six shopkeepers including Imran, Safdar, Ramzan, Ejaz, Shabir and Sarfraz for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.