Open Menu

Six Profiteers Booked:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Six profiteers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Six shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Sillanwali road, Lahore road, Quenchi morr,Noori gate and got arrested six shopkeepers including Imran, Safdar, Ramzan, Ejaz, Shabir and Sarfraz for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Price Sillanwali From

Recent Stories

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

2 days ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

2 days ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

2 days ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

2 days ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan