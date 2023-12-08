Six profiteers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Six shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Sillanwali Road, Faisalabad Road, Quenchi Mor, Noori Gate and got arrested Ghulam Mustafa, Shafique, Zeeshan, Zaheer Abbas, Arshad and Adeel for overcharging their customers. The magistrates imposed fine on them.

Cases were registered against them.