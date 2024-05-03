Six profiteers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Six shopkeepers were booked over profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Sillanwali Road, Khushab Road, Quenchi Morr, Noori Gate and got arrested six shopkeepers including Jabbar, Gulzar, Safdar, Asad, Riaz and Mohsin for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.