Six Profiteers Booked

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The district administration got arrested six shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the city on Thursday.

According to official sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, the price control magistrates inspected various points and got arrested Muhammad Naveed, Irfan, Naqash, Tauqeer Hussain, Muhammad Amjad and Umar Hayat for overcharging, and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.

The DC said action against profiteers was going on a daily basis in order to ensure implementation of official rates in the markets.

