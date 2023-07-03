Open Menu

Six Profiteers Fined

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Six profiteers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed fine on six shopkeepers in various parts of the city on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Muqam-e-Hayyat Road, Eidgha Road, Block No 12 and imposed Rs 5,000 fine on each shopkeeper for selling edible items at exorbitant rates.

Those fined were included Amanullah, Fazal Ahmad, Zafar Hayyat, Muhammad Riaz, Ghulam Shabbir and Muhammad Saqlain.

Related Topics

Fine Road Price

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting ..

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2 ..

15 minutes ago
 WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

2 hours ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

2 hours ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

5 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

7 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

14 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

17 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

21 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

21 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan