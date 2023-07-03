Six profiteers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed fine on six shopkeepers in various parts of the city on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Muqam-e-Hayyat Road, Eidgha Road, Block No 12 and imposed Rs 5,000 fine on each shopkeeper for selling edible items at exorbitant rates.

Those fined were included Amanullah, Fazal Ahmad, Zafar Hayyat, Muhammad Riaz, Ghulam Shabbir and Muhammad Saqlain.