Six profiteers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The district administration imposed a fine on six shopkeepers in

various parts of the city on Thursday.

According to official sources, price Control Magistrate Akhtar Hussain inspected

various points, including Water Supply Road, Shaheen Park, Shadman colony,

Noori gate, Chak No 71 NB, Jhaal Chakian, and imposed Rs 10,000 fine on six

shopkeeper for selling edible items at exorbitant rates.