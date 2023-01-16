Six profiteers held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration arrested six shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Satellite Town, Istaqlalabad and Si­lanwali road, and arrested shopkeepers- Sufiyan,Manzoor, Muhammad Bilal, Pervaiz Iqbal, Akraam and Muhammad Rasheed.

The magistrates also imposed fines on them.

Cases were registered against the accused.