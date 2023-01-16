UrduPoint.com

Six Profiteers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Six profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration arrested six shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Satellite Town, Istaqlalabad and Si­lanwali road, and arrested shopkeepers- Sufiyan,Manzoor, Muhammad Bilal, Pervaiz Iqbal, Akraam and Muhammad Rasheed.

The magistrates also imposed fines on them.

Cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Road Price

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

12 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

22 minutes ago
 Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana ..

Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana gifts: LHC told

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El ClÃ¡sico

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.