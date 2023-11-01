Six profiteers held:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Six shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Sillanwali road,Lahore road,Quenchi morr,Noori gate and got arrested six shopkeepers including Naveed,Dost Muhammad, Ashfaq, Bashir, Ijaz and Sajid for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.