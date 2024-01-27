Open Menu

Six Profiteers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Six profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Six shopkeepers were booked over profiteering from various parts of the city, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Silanwali road,Lahore road, Quenchi Morr, Noori gate and got held six shopkeepers including Waqar, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Saleem, Abid, Muhammad Faisal and Asif for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.

