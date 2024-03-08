Six Profiteers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The district administration arrested six shopkeepers of profiteering in
various parts of city on Friday.
According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including
Gill Wala,Iqbal Colony, Johar Colony, Kot Farid road, and found that shopkeepers, including
Rafaqat, Arshad, Waqar, Ijaz, Shoukat and Muneer were involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
