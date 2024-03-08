Six profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The district administration arrested six shopkeepers of profiteering in

various parts of city on Friday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including

Gill Wala,Iqbal Colony, Johar Colony, Kot Farid road, and found that shopkeepers, including

Rafaqat, Arshad, Waqar, Ijaz, Shoukat and Muneer were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.