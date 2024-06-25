Six profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Six shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city on Tuesday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points including

49-NB, Khushab road, Quenchi Morh, Noori Gate and got arrested six shopkeepers- Riaz,

Akhtar, Pervaiz, Jaffar, Salman and Bilal on the charge of profiteering.

The magistrates imposed hefty fines on the violators.

Cases were registered against the accused.