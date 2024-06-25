Six Profiteers Held
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Six shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city on Tuesday.
According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points including
49-NB, Khushab road, Quenchi Morh, Noori Gate and got arrested six shopkeepers- Riaz,
Akhtar, Pervaiz, Jaffar, Salman and Bilal on the charge of profiteering.
The magistrates imposed hefty fines on the violators.
Cases were registered against the accused.
