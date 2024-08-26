Six profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Six shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Monday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points including Sillanwali road,Istaqlabad,Chungi no 12 and netted six shopkeepers including Sultan,Saleem,Mukhtiar,Azam,Saeed and Muhammad Ali for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.