Six profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Six shopkeepers were booked accused for profiteering from various parts of the city here on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including in Bhalwal and netted six shopkeepers including Abdullah,Muhammad Usman,Muhammad Zamaan,Muhammad Farooq,Arif and Naseer for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.