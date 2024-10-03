Six profiteers held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Six shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including new satellite town,Lahore road,Quenchi morr,Noori gate and got arrested six shopkeepers including Bashir,Ejaz,Naveed,Dost Muhammad,Ashfaq and Sajid for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.