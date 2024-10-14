Six Profiteers Held
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Six shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city,here on Monday.
According to official sources,price control magistrates inspected various points including inner block of the city including Block no.
10,11,15 and netted six shopkeepers including-Muhammad Nazeer,Muhammad Aslam,Amjad,Barkat Ali,Adeel and Ishtiaq on the charge of profiteering.
The magistrates imposed hefty fines on the violators.
Cases were registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan1 minute ago
-
Chinese Premier Li arrives to a red carpet welcome on a four-day visit2 minutes ago
-
SCO Summit: City streets shine with lights, decorations2 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui criticizes PTI for undermining national dignity22 minutes ago
-
Crackdown intensified on adulterated milk supply22 minutes ago
-
Routes established for SCO Summit under ITP's supervision22 minutes ago
-
FIA nabbed five passengers involved in beggary32 minutes ago
-
CM welcomes leaders to SCO summit32 minutes ago
-
Sewer Pipe repair operation completed:32 minutes ago
-
Romina lauds US$10 million boost to Pakistan's climate fight52 minutes ago
-
Islamabad fully prepared for SCO summit with enhanced security, beautification: Chairman1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 147 emergencies last week in Dera2 hours ago