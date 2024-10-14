Six profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Six shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city,here on Monday.

According to official sources,price control magistrates inspected various points including inner block of the city including Block no.

10,11,15 and netted six shopkeepers including-Muhammad Nazeer,Muhammad Aslam,Amjad,Barkat Ali,Adeel and Ishtiaq on the charge of profiteering.

The magistrates imposed hefty fines on the violators.

Cases were registered against the accused.