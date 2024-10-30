Six profiteers held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Six shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points in the city and arrested six shopkeepers-Azhar Iqbal,Saifullah,Asif Nazir,Nazar Hayyat,Ashraf and Abid Hussain on the charge of profiteering.

The magistrates imposed hefty fines on the violators.

Cases were registered against the accused.