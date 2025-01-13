Open Menu

Six Profiteers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Six profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Six shopkeepers were arrested for profiteering,here on Monday.

According to official sources,price control magistrates inspected various points including New Satellite Town, Lahore Road,Quenchi Morr,Noori Gate and arrested six shopkeepers including Bashir,Ejaz,Naveed,Dost Muhammad,Ashfaq and Sajid for overcharging and hefty fine were imposed on them.

