Six Profiteers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Six shopkeepers were arrested for profiteering,here on Monday.
According to official sources,price control magistrates inspected various points including New Satellite Town, Lahore Road,Quenchi Morr,Noori Gate and arrested six shopkeepers including Bashir,Ejaz,Naveed,Dost Muhammad,Ashfaq and Sajid for overcharging and hefty fine were imposed on them.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin
1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..
TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six profiteers held2 minutes ago
-
AC chairs supervisors’ meeting regarding cleanliness12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 29,600 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Court awarded nine year jail to drug dealer32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in murder case32 minutes ago
-
Upgraduation of 45 BHUs to provide modern health facilities32 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held32 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui urges separation of dialogue, judicial matters32 minutes ago
-
Youth stabbed to death in Haripur32 minutes ago
-
Renowned filmmaker Sarwar Bhatti passes away1 hour ago
-
11 gambler nabbed1 hour ago
-
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 172 hours ago