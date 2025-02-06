Six profiteers held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Six shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and got arrested six shopkeepers including Muhammad Ahsan,Muhammad Abid,Shafqat,Sajjad,Umar Hayyat and Idrees for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.