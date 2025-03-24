Six profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Six shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and got arrested six shopkeepers including Samiullah,Khurram Shahzad,Sadam,Kashif,Usman and Awais for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.