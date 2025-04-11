Six Profiteers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The district administration arrested six shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Friday.
According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points including University road,Chungi no.
09 and Khushab road and found that shopkeepers namely–Ahmad,Khurram Shahzad,Abid Ali,Shafqat,Amir and Naveed were involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
