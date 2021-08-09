UrduPoint.com

Six Profiteers Held In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The price control magistrate arrested six shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of city on Monday.

According to official sources here, the magistrates inspected various points including Chak 92-NB, 93-NB, Dhareema village and Chak 84-NB and found six shopkeepers-Fiyaz, Saifullah, Adnan, Imran, Akram and Nasar Abbas involved in violation.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

