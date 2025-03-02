Six Ramazan bazaars, 17 fair price shops operational across ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramazan begins, the district administration of Islamabad has taken significant steps to ensure the availability of essential food items at affordable prices and established six Ramazan bazaars and 17 fair price shops across the city, offering relief to residents during this sacred time.

The initiative aims to provide easy access to groceries, vegetables, and fruits at reduced rates, ensuring that citizens can observe Ramazan without financial strain, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

The district administration has set up Ramazan markets in key areas, including G-6, H-9, and G-11. Additionally, Ramazan bazaars have been established in I-8, Bahria Town, and Pakistan Town, ensuring widespread coverage. These bazaars are designed to cater to the needs of residents by offering a variety of essential items at lower prices.

Meanwhile, fair price shops have also been opened in prominent locations such as G-9 Markaz, I-8, F-8, and E-11. Other areas like F-10, F-11, G-13, and Barakahu will also host these shops, making affordable groceries accessible to a larger population. The list of locations extends to Bari Imam, Bhara Kahu, Pakistan Town, F-7, and F-6, ensuring that no neighborhood is left out.

At the fair price shops, residents can purchase 15 different types of vegetables and fruits at reduced rates.

This initiative is part of the administration’s broader plan to provide financial relief to citizens during Ramazan. By offering essential items at lower prices, the district administration hopes to ease the burden on households, particularly those with limited incomes.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has instructed all assistant commissioners to personally visit the stalls and ensure the smooth operation of these markets. This oversight is intended to maintain quality and fairness, ensuring that residents receive the benefits of the initiative without any issues.

The establishment of Ramazan markets and fair price shops reflects the district administration’s commitment to supporting residents during the holy month. By setting up these facilities in multiple locations, the administration has made it easier for people to access affordable groceries without traveling long distances.

The initiative has been welcomed by residents, who appreciate the effort to provide relief during a time when food prices often rise. The DC of Islamabad emphasized that the Primary goal is to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their financial situation, can observe Ramazan with dignity and ease.

