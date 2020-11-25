Six renting rules violators booked in rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police have registered cases against six property owners and tenants over violation of Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

According to details, Pirwadhai Police conducted raids under National Action Plan and arrested Hamza Khan, Aziz Gul, Nehal Khan, Hukam Shah, Gulzar Ali and Zubair Muhammad on violation of Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, Muzhar Iqbal had directed the Rawal Police to conduct operation against violators of the Ordinance.

He directed the officers to ensure the strict implementation of the law. He warned that those officers and officials found guilty of negligence in this regard will face stern departmental action.

A police spokesperson said that cases will be registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance against those who fail to register their tenants.

Under the ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of handing over possession of the property, he explained.