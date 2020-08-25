UrduPoint.com
Six Reports Of Committees Laid In Senate

Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:14 PM

Six reports of the standing committees concerning environmental protection, virtual hospitals, drug regulatory authority and gas shortages were laid before the Senate on Tuesday here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Six reports of the standing committees concerning environmental protection, virtual hospitals, drug regulatory authority and gas shortages were laid before the Senate on Tuesday here.

The reports were presented in the house by the chairmen of standing committees of climate change, national health services and petroleum.

Two reports concerned bills on Pakistan Environmental Protection and Drug Regulatory Authority.

While four reports were related to three points of public importance of Senators Muhammad Ali Saif, Sikandar Mandhro and Javed Abbasi and a calling attention notice moved by Senator Sherry Rehman.

