Six reports of Standing Committees presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :National Assembly on Thursday witnessed presentation of six reports of various standing committees on as many legislative proposals.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Human Rights Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a member of the committee Shazi Marri presented reports on the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Women in Distress and Detention Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Chairman Standing Committee on National food Security and Research Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Chamber of Agriculture Bill, 2019.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs Mujahid Ali, a member of the committee Sher Ali Arbab presented the report on the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020.