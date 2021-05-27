UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Reports Of Standing Committees Presented In NA

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Six reports of Standing Committees presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :National Assembly on Thursday witnessed presentation of six reports of various standing committees on as many legislative proposals.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Human Rights Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a member of the committee Shazi Marri presented reports on the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Women in Distress and Detention Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Chairman Standing Committee on National food Security and Research Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Chamber of Agriculture Bill, 2019.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs Mujahid Ali, a member of the committee Sher Ali Arbab presented the report on the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad National Assembly Agriculture Chamber Women 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

1 hour ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

2 hours ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

2 hours ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

2 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.