Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 02:24 PM

Six reports of standing committees presented in Senate

As many as six reports of various standing committees including Cabinet Secretariat, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Interior, Science and Technology and Human Rights were presented in Senate on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as six reports of various standing committees including Cabinet Secretariat, National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Interior, Science and Technology and Human Rights were presented in Senate on Thursday.

The reports were presented by Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Mohsin Aziz, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and Walid Iqbal in the House.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Rana Maqbool Ahmed presented reports of the committee on the bill further to amend the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 (The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022) and to amend the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 (The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022).

Chairman, Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Mohammad Humayun Mohmand presented report of the committee on the bill to make the provisions for the establishment of the Allied Health Professionals Council (The Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2022) while Mohsin Aziz, Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior presented report on the bill further to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022) (Amendment of sections 4, 408, 414A and substitution of sections 14 and 14A) in the House.

Similarly, Chairman, Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen presented report on the bill further to amend the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority Act, 1996 (The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022) while Walid Iqbal, Chairman, Standing Committee on Human Rights presented report about target killings of social worker and media person in Malakand.

Speaking in the House, Walid Iqbal said that the committee recommended the government to confer civil award "Taghma Shujjat" on slain journalist Muhammad Zada Agarwal besides providing government's jobs to the deceased family members and case trail in anti-terrorist court.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the CM KPK also followed the case and directions of the committees would be implemented.

PPP senator Behramand Tangi said that similar award should also be announced for other slain activist Umer Hayyat.

