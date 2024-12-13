Six Reports Various Committees, Functional Committee Presented In Senate
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) As many as six reports of various standing committees including Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, La and Justice and Functional Committee on Governmental Assurances were presented in the Senate on Friday.
Chairperson, Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman presented a report of the committee in the House on a Bill further to amend the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora Act, 2012 [The Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2024] while Farooq Hamid Naek Chairman, Standing Committee on Law and Justice presented the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022] (Amendment of Article 62) in the House.
Chairman, Functional Committee on Government Assurances, Abdul Shakoor Khan presented reports of the Committee about the construction of Korang Bridge underpass on Islamabad Expressway, on the repair/reconstruction of Ayub Bridge in Havelian, District Abbottabad on N-35 Highway, on the present status of work on the project for converting the land leased out to Army Heritage Foundation (AHF) in Chaklala Cantonment board, adjacent to Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Rawalpindi into an entertainment park for general public and on the rehabilitation of the existing 132KV transmission line from Hub Chowki to Vinder and 66KV transmission line from Vinder to Bela Grid.
